From a 1926 real estate boom, to the great depression, to the cold war, Sarasota County’s 91–year old courthouse has seen it all.

Now the county is working to restore the courthouse to its original glory.

“You can see that there was a lot of pride in this courthouse,” Rob Bendus Said. “Because of the sheer number of postcards that we’ve collected.”

Pride Sarasota County’s Historical Resources Manager Rob Bendus is hoping gets restored along with the courthouse.

One of first things built by the County after splitting from Manatee.

“They decided that they wanted to build a courthouse,” Bendus said. “That showed the significance and prominence of Sarasota to the rest of the country.”

The courthouse was home to significant trials, the county commission, and even presidential debates.

“William Jennings Bryan gave a long, debate and speech on the steps of the courthouse here.”

And was where families gathered to create their own history.

“That courthouse in particular was such a great setting for weddings,” Bendus said. “Because of the Spanish Mediterranean revival style.”

A style not seen often on the East Coast.

“When you spend some time and really look at the courthouse,” Bendus said. “You see some features that are absolutely incredible.”

Including original ironwork, glazed terracotta, and Spanish tile roof.

Part of the Restoration will make features more defined by taking down some of the layers of stucco that have been added to the building over the years.

“A lot of the great architectural features around the windows and the doors,” Bendus said. “That were really rounded off by multiple layers of stucco and paint, are really becoming very crisp and very pristine.”

Bendus says it’s important to make sure these pieces of living history are preserved.

“We need to understand where we came from,” Bendus said. “And buildings like this really create that tangible connection to the past. And that sense of place for us as a community.

The Historical Resources department says they try to collect historic pictures from the courthouse, so if you have any pictures of family weddings or other events contact the County’s historical resources department at 941-861-5000.