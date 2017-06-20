SARASOTA- On Monday the City of Sarasota unanimously approved two national climate reduction initiatives: the Sierra Club’s ‘Ready for 100’ campaign to transition to 100 percent renewable energy sources, and the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda to uphold the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

The ‘Ready for 100’ initiative, presented to the City Commission by the Sarasota Climate Justice Coalition earlier this month with 2,000 petition signatures supporting the measure.

The goal is for City of Sarasota municipal operations to be powered by renewable energy sources by 2030.

The program also includes a community-wide goal to convert to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.

The vote makes Sarasota City the second municipality in Florida behind St. Petersburg to agree to the climate goals.

According to the Sarasota ready for 100 campaign, at a local level they will target neighboring cities to join the efforts then the county.

