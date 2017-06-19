Residents within Sarasota city limits and across the unincorporated county should get ready for tax increases this fall. Both city and county administrators are proposing nearly identical property tax increases for the coming fiscal year, each government’s first rate increase in at least four years. According to the Herald Tribune, each commission will consider increases of 0.1 million to their respective property tax rates over the course of three-day budget hearings for each government. If approved this year, the small county property tax rate increase would be Sarasota County’s first in almost two decades. Sarasota County also will consider a new 5% “public service tax” on utilities (electric, gas and water consumption) for customers in the unincorporated county to help close the county’s projected budget gaps in the next five years