We all know Suncoast resident Stephen King is a famous author, but he is also an unapologetic Trump Twitter basher. According to the Herald Tribune, King, much to the wild delight of his 3.36 million followers, has annoyed the president to the point of being blocked. Trump is not allowing the Sarasota County resident to read his tweets, and even though King admits he does not know for sure if the president himself actually took this measure he nonetheless fired off this tweet on June 13: “Trump has blocked me from reading his Tweets. I may have to kill myself.” The Tweet garnered a lot of traction on the famous social media site so much, many people were claiming King was trivializing suicide.