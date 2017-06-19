WESLEY CHAPEL- There are a lot of ways to raise money for cancer research, “Skate For Hope” is a figure skating fundraising show with both amateur and professional skaters as part of the cast.

Cancer survivor Carolyn Bongirno created the show in 2004 after battling stage three breast cancer.

The show honors those who have lost their lives, and celebrate the cancer survivors still with us.

19-year -old Isabella Ramirez was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer when she was 17but a year after finishing treatment; Ramirez relapsed and needed a bone marrow to save her life.

She’s not the only team member with a story of survival.

9-year-old Kayleigh Kazmierczak was diagnosed with B cell leukemia when she was just 5 years old.

Olympic skater Emily Huges, Mark Ladwig and Amanda Evora are some of the headliners who participated in the show.

Skate for hope has proudly raised over $575,000 dollars for cancer research.

The gold team routine was choreographed by Ice Sports Forum coach Alexis Vliet.