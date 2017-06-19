SARASOTA COUNTY-A blood donation can help save lives while benefiting the health of society.

The Suncoast Blood Bank teamed up with SNN on Monday for the “Save Our Summer” blood drive at Cinebistro at Westfield Siesta Key Mall.

A couple of buses were lined up as dozens of donors signed up to give blood.

The first one hundred donors received a free ticket to Cinebistro.

Some of the participants of the blood drive encourage people to donate.

“A few years ago I had an illness and one of the things on my bucket list I told myself if I got better and everything turned out great. I made a bucket list of all the things I was scared to do, and the first thing on the list was give blood,”said Linda Penney.

“Sometime back my father needed a designated donor. I was the match for him I donated for him and when they tested my blood they found out I was a baby donor,”said David Penney.

People registered to win tickets for the upcoming season at Asolo Rep Theatre.