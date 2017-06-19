Sarasota County’s arts and cultural leaders have long insisted to invest in the arts and now they have the numbers to prove it.

According to the latest arts and economic prosperity report, “Sarasota County’s arts and cultural organizations and audiences pumped $295 million into the economy in 2015, up 64 percent from $180 million in 2010”, when the previous survey was taken.

According to the Herald Tribune, those numbers put Sarasota County in the top half of 42 communities with populations of 250,000 to 499,000 that were included in the survey.

Also participating for the first time since 2007, the survey revealed that Manatee County saw the economic impact of arts, cultural and heritage events in the area going from $29 million to $47 million, a 61 percent increase.

.