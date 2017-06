SARASOTA – At least one is injured after a pickup truck crashes into a SCAT bus in Sarasota.

The incident happened around 7:45 P.M. Sunday, June 18th, at the intersection of South Tuttle Avenue and Bahia Vista Street. Sarasota P.D. and the Fire Department were on scene.

Witnesses on scene tell us the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital. Injuries are unknown.