PALMETTO – A man is shot in the arm in Manatee County Sunday evening.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Steven Lombardi picked the suspect up in front of the Rubonia Social Club. The suspect got out of the vehicle at on 72 Street Court East. The victim drove away when he heard gunshots. Lombardi felt himself get hit in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.