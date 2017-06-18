SARASOTA COUNTY – Youth making a difference for those struck with blindness as a result of diabetes.

The LEO club is a group of teenage kids from across Sarasota County. LEO stands for leadership, education and opportunity.

The group acts as a branch of the global group, the Lions Club, which is known for fighting blindness.

The Sarasota branch extending this vision, raising money for local groups, assisting those suffering from eye disease.

“In the world children that want to help others. We had one member who started with us and after the first meeting she came up and gave us a big hug and said I been looking for this. I am so excited to help people,”says spokesperson Anne Swartz.

The Sarasota Lions Club offers free diabetes glucose screenings throughout the year at no cost.