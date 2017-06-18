SARASOTA – Turtles, mini horses, chickens, rabbits and pigs are hanging out with children this summer at the Humane Society of Sarasota County. It’s all part of the Fur Fun Summer Camp for children ages six to 12.

The camp runs for week long sessions Monday through Friday from 12-4. Campers meet shelter pets, exotic animals, play games and make animal themed crafts.

HSSC Communications Manager Nalani Simpson says it’s a great way for children to learn how to love animals.

The camps run throughout the summer. The next session starts Monday.

The cost to camp is $200.