ALACHUA COUNTY – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is killed on duty Saturday, June 17th.

The report says 52-year-old Master Sgt. William Bishop was outside his patrol car on State Road 93 South in Alachua County when he was struck.

Bishop was taken to Shands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Charges are pending.

It is with heavy hearts that we report #FHP Sgt. William Trampas Bishop, has died in the line of duty this evening. pic.twitter.com/1DzmjPnhlh — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 18, 2017