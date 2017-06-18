SARASOTA – Cataracts are the leading cause of blindness worldwide but one of the easiest eye disorders to treat. June is Cataract Awareness Month.

There’s no hiding from it. During one of your yearly eye checkups, you will hear the words, “You have cataracts.”

The eye disorder develops in everyone. It’s just a matter of when and how long you’re on this earth.

“Think of your lens like a window in your house. If you’ve never cleaned that window in your house. Over time, it will slowly become more and more cloudy and difficult to see out of.”

Left untreated, cataracts can lead to blindness. Dr. Kristin Doyle says this is when it’s time to see an eye doctor.

“Oftentimes, my patients will think I’ve told them they have a disease, but they don’t have a disease. It’s just a normal change our body goes through.”

Notice the symptoms. If you see glares, have trouble reading in dimly lit rooms, see faded colors, it may be time for a checkup.

“Cataracts can be detected at your annual examine with your optometrist. They are easy to correct and the surgery is not too invasive.”

Cutting a tiny incision on the side of your eye, breaking up the cataract, and replacing it with a plastic lens. It looks messy but it’s a simple surgery.

“The procedure itself takes about five minutes per eye. And you’re back to your normal daily activities the next day.”

There’s no way to prevent cataracts, but there are ways to slow down progression. Wear appropriate eye wear, reduce exposure to UV rays, avoid smoking and eat healthy foods. It’s all about a healthy lifestyle.