VENICE – Two vehicles rest on either side of a debris-covered road following a late morning crash Sunday, June 18th.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, one person was taken to a hospital via Bayflite.

The accident happened near mile marker 188 in Venice. I-75 lanes were closed for about an hour. The Florida Department of Transportation and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

As of now, we do not know the conditions of the drivers or possible passengers.