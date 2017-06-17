VENICE – “Where To Retire” magazine releases its summer issue on the best places to retire. Florida has nine of the winning communities and two of them are on the Suncoast.

Editors of the magazine spent a year gathering and evaluating information on more than 100 communities.

Grand Palms in Venice is one of the best.

“Its just a unique feel, and I think that’s why we have been recognized as something different,” says sales associate, Christina Potts.

She says they have worked really hard to create something unique.

“The roads are winding, you are just engulfed in the nature we have preserved here. We don’t have grids, were not building homes on top of homes. Everything’s really spread out, says Potts.

Six brand new homes will make a debut July 29th. Grand Palm is expanding to fit the needs of every home buyer and Potts says there’s something for everyone.

“It’s not just retirees that one question I get, is it all old people there, is it all families what is it? The answer to that is we are a huge mix; we have a little bit of everything,” she says.

She says shes sees the difference the community has on people’s lives.

“It’s just fun seeing the residents out on the trail. I’ve had one customer say I’ve 10 pounds and the amenities and really being involved that’s what sets grand palm apart. Yes we are going to build you a beautiful home but it’s about lifestyle,” says Potts.

Harbour Isle in Bradenton also ranked in the top 50.