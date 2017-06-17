FLORIDA – Governor Rick Scott reports this is the lowest unemployment rate since August 2007.

Florida businesses created nearly 22,000 jobs in just the month of May.

Communications Director at Career Source Suncoast, Jen Zak, says businesses are booming and they need workers.

“There’s definitely a demand in this area. We have employers calling us everyday. Some of them are like I need someone right now or other employers are saying we are going to need like 50 people in the near future. So we definitely will continue to see this trend of the unemployment rate continuing to drop,” says Zak.