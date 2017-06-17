SARASOTA COUNTY – The National Civic League recognizes the Sarasota – Manatee area with the All-American Award.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the award is given to ten communities actively present in local issues. This year, focusing on community engagement in the campaign for grade level reading.

The campaign helps to increase the number of students who are reading at or above grade-level by the end of third grade.

The National Civic League notices the Suncoast’s campaign to increase reading proficiency.

In all, 27 communities were recognized.