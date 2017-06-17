SARASOTA COUNTY-Their motto is ‘Life is Better with a Dog’.

That’s why a local family started a new business taking care of dogs the way you do, or least want to.

Do It Yourself Dog Wash in Sarasota is a self-service dog wash and full service grooming.

The business provides bathtubs, tables, and other pet related accessories to take care of your pet.

Full service bath and self-service baths done at a walk in basis at this salon.

As well as nail grinding.

But it’s not limited to hygiene,

Adoption and once a month free training events are provided at do it yourself dog wash.

“We’re huge do it yourself people. We believe in being able to provide for yourself and know how to do things for yourself. We have a 130 lbs. sheep dog and a 95 lbs. sheep dog that require a lot of maintenance,”says owner Patti Kaighn.

Do It Yourself Dog Wash gives a free bath for anyone who adopts from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services.