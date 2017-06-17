NewsTop Stories Possible tropical system forming in Gulf of Mexico By SNN Newsroom - June 17, 2017 92 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Venice community one of the best places to retire News Asolo Theatre hosts marine production News Self sufficient grooming services News Amazon deal affects nearly 500 Whole Foods stores News Up For Adoption: Roweena, Westley & Jacob FLORIDA – The National Hurricane Center says there is a 20% chance a system entering the Gulf of Mexico will become a tropical system within the next 48 hours. Expect rain Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. - Advertisement -POPULAR Feel Good Friday: Sarasota Jungle Gardens News June 16, 2017 1960’s Batman actor Adam West dies News June 10, 2017 City officials eyeing old Players Centre for Performing Arts location News June 10, 2017 Canine carnival in Sarasota News June 10, 2017 Making A Champion: Sarasota Scullers News June 10, 2017 Stay Connected15,615FansLike6,231FollowersFollow1,234SubscribersSubscribe