SARASOTA COUNTY-One place is providing education and entertainment when it comes to learning about our marine ecosystem.

Asolo Theatre hosted a family day with a production of “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea” Saturday.

Mote Marine Laboratory was on site with displays of shark teeth and other marine life.

Families had an opportunity to meet the cast members following the performance.

“The production that might inspire families to read aloud together or to head to the library to learn more about the oceans. It might inspire them to go visit some of the amazing organizations in this area,”says spokes person Kathryn Moroney.

This production run through till saturday July 1.