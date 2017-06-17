FLORIDA – Internet giant Amazon says it’s buying Whole Foods. The surprise mega-deal could change the way millions of Americans go grocery shopping.

A new battlefield emerging in the all-out war between arch retail rivals Amazon and Walmart. This time at the supermarket.

Amazon buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in cash, attempting to catch up to Walmart’s successful grocery business.

“I hope it means I can get Whole Foods easier and get it delivered to my place really quickly.”

The deal means Amazon will get more than 450 Whole Foods stores across the country, primed to become neighborhood distribution centers.

Whole Foods gets a lifeline after struggling financially and losing its dominance in organic food. Analysts say it could be a good deal for consumers too.

“You’ll have more selection and you’ll have lower pricing and there’ll be two really, really big players making that happen. It will be Walmart and it will be Amazon.”

Competitors took a big hit as Amazon moves in on their turf. Kroger, Target, Costco and Walmart shares falling on the news.

Investors rewarded Amazon for the deal. The company’s value spiking almost enough to pay the bill for buying Whole Foods.

This is the latest ambitious move by Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, expanding his online empire into traditional stores and up ending the shopping cart.