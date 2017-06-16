A soft opening for the new Vincent Academy, this week Vincent academy, in Sarasota, is a new facility underwritten by a public/private partnership that will provide vocational instruction and support employment placements for individuals in recovery from mental illness. It is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to members and Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. for tours and information. A grand opening of The Glengary St facility is planned this fall. A website is underway; until it debuts go to www.vincenthouse.org or call 941-374-9652 for more information.