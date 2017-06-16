A Sarasota teen is behind bars tonight for trafficking MDMA

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 year old Michael Horan, after a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S Postal Service on Tuesday, Homeland Security intercepted a package in Miami suspected of containing the pills.

Investigators contacted Sheriff’s Office Detectives, who made arrangements with U.S. Postal inspectors to deliver the package upon delivery, detectives executed a search warrant and recovered hundreds of pills valued at more than $10,000.

Horan was identified as the man responsible for having the package delivered.

He is charged with a single count of trafficking in MDMA and remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.