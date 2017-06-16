SARASOTA- Director Kevin Smith is filming his newest movie in Sarasota for many reasons . One of those the talented students he gets to work with.

“It’s wonderful to work with them thy want to be where you are and it’s a reminder, although I don’t need a reminder. I love and appreciate where I’ve gotten it’s a reminder that you are breather rarified air”, says Smith.

In partnership with Ringling college and Semkhor Productions” Killroy Was Here” started filming Monday. Smith says the most important thing he can teach students is not the short cuts or little hints but rather

“Its how you interact with your cast and crew, the very people who are dreaming your dream for you. You know how important that is, you know how rare that happens in life, people who dream your dream with or for you. “So you gotta treat everyone one of these people, I don’t care if it’s the person bringing you coffee or the person who wrote the check equally as important,”says Smith

