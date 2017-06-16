5 people are facing armed robbery related charges after trying to rob a homeowner who fought back.

Three men armed with a shot gun surprised a Sarasota County Homeowner early Thursday Morning, and the homeowner defended himself.

“No one ever expects three people to be jumping over the back of the fence, attacking the homeowner,” Lt. Brian Gregory said.

This homeowner sprang into action.

“From the video surveillance, you can see where he picked up a chair threw it at him,” Gregory said. “You can see where he picked up a board and started defending himself. And he realized this is getting really bad, he armed himself even more with a machete.”

Two of the robbers jumped the fence and ran into a waiting car, the homeowner disarmed and held the third while waiting for the Sheriff’s Office.

“Some people cower, some people run, some people fight,” Gregory said. “And in this instance here, he chose to fight, it was his home, his prerogative, and he stood up for himself.”

Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate the car that fled the scene, and apprehended four suspects. The five suspects are from the West Palm Beach area.

Lt. Gregory says it’s lucky that no one was injured.

“If you can get to safety, that’s probably most of the time the best thing to do,” Gregory said. “To make sure you put yourself in a safe place rather than attack. But you have every right to defend yourself, and it worked out in his favor this time.”

All five suspects were released on bond Friday afternoon.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are still pending.