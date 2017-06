The last few residents of the Gulf Winds Assisted Living Facility in Venice were set to leave yesterday. A May 19th order from the state agency for health care administration revoked the license of the previous owner. Problems from the facility stem from an October 16, 2015 complaint filed by AHCA against the previous owner, SWOF, LLC, in which 14 violations – generating $64,500 in fines – were cited. The new owner hopes to have it remodeled and reopened in 6 to 9 weeks.