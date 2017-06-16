A newly proposed northern extension of Fort Hamer road could be fast tracked. According to the herald tribune on Thursday, developer Pat Neal, who continues to build subdivisions in Parrish, told the county commission he is willing to advance funding to get design work on the thoroughfare underway. After the Fort Hamer Bridge across the Manatee River opens August 26th, traffic will have a new route linking Parrish, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota County. He noted that extending Fort Hamer Road north of US 301 could be “the missing link”.

The proposed northern extension of Fort Hamer road, would be just east of where a high school is to be built in Parrish, and it could become an expedited project in Manatee County’s next capital improvements plan. In the meantime, county staff and Neal will work on “a detailed plan as to how this would happen”.