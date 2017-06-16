PUNTA GORDA —- The former Punta Gorda Police Officer who is charged in the shooting death of 71 year old Mary Knowlton during a training exercise, is applying for disability.

According to Lee Williams at TheGunWriter.com, Lee Coel has applied for a disability pension for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Which he claims he now suffers, after he accidentally shot and killed the retired librarian with a loaded gun during a shoot-no-shoot “training” held last august at the Police Department.

If Coel’s request is granted, he could receive approximately 65 percent of his former $42-thousand dollar salary.