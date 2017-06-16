MANATEE —A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been suspended for more than six weeks after an internal investigation.

The suspension is for submitting time cards without accurately accounting for her time. According to the Bradenton Herald, Daina Patterson, a 15-year veteran was suspended 258 hours without pay.

The investigation into the allegations began January 20th following an internal complaint at the Sheriff’s Office.

Patterson admitted that there may have been inaccuracies on her timecard, but said that it had not been done maliciously.