One driver was critically injured and another hurt in a crash Thursday night in Charlotte County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol Report, 67 year old Cynthia Hollon of Punta Gorda was driving a Nissan Versa south on Kings Highway at about 6 p.m.

She was driving toward the I-75 on ramp and made a left turn directly in front of a Chevy SUV heading the other direction.

The front of the Chevy collided with the right side of the Nissan Richard Honaker of Punta Gorda was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Hollon was taken to lee memorial hospital with critical injuries.