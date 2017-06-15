SIESTA KEY – The accident happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Higel St. and Faubel St.

“It appears under preliminary investigation there was a van that was northbound on Siesta, left its lane of travel, and drifted into the other vehicles’ lane, causing the crash,” Sgt. Bruce King of the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit, said. “After striking one vehicle, it continued northbound and struck a second vehicle.”

The area is no stranger to car crashes.

“It has some action; the thing about the accidents that have happened there, they seem to be major accidents,” King said. “It is a very sharp curve; we’re looking into whether or not some improvements can be made.”

Dee Reams is a chairperson for the group Make Siesta Drive Safer. She was not surprised to hear of Wednesday’s crash.

“Over the last five years, there have been over 180 accidents on just the 1.9 mile stretch from Siesta & Osprey to Siesta & Robert’s Point,” Reams said.

Speed is typically to blame.

“I will tell you that speed was definitely a factor. Why was he speeding? We don’t know,” King said.

It could take up to 90 days for police to determine why the van was speeding.

“We look at all the pieces. We know speed was an issue, but was speed the cause of the crash?” King said. “Was there a reason he was speeding? Was it a medical issue, or was it just somebody driving carelessly?”

Though the specific cause is not yet determined, Reams and King both said changes are needed.

“We feel there could be some crosswalks, some more flashing lights, some more things done to slow people down,” Reams said.

“I would like to see some speed tables there. Maybe there are some lighting issues,” King said.

Reams lives just around the corner from Wednesday’s accident.

“It feels nice and quiet and peaceful here, just about a block away from Siesta Drive,” she said, “but once you get on that corner, it’s like NASCAR.”

That is something her committee is trying to fix by working with the Florida Department of Transportation.

“We have already put together a request, an ask list, for them,” Reams said. “We’re definitely on their radar.”

Reams said we live in a fast-paced society that needs to slow down and be more mindful.

“It needs to feel more like a neighborhood street than a highway,” she said.