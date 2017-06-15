Daredevil Erendira Wallenda breaks her husband’s record with a breath taking stunt. Six years ago, Nik Wallenda broke the old record by dangling from a trapeze attached to a helicopter hovering 250 feet above a Missouri theme park.

On Thursday, Erendira hung from a helicopter by her teeth 300 feet over Niagara Falls. Once back on the ground, she said her husband supported her all the way, and that “If a guy can do it, a girl can do it, too.”

Her husband, Nik Wallenda, called her a “ballerina in the air.”