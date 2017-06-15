The Sarasota county sheriff’s office is participating in a special national joint operation this summer, Operation chill.

They are partnering with 7–11 to give out free small slurpees to kids they see performing good deeds.

Deputies will be “ticketing” kids they see doing things like wearing their bicycle helmet, holding doors open, and helping their parents.

Col. Kurt Hoffman said “Really this coupon is just an opportunity for us to interact with the kids in a positive manner, and give them some type of small reward. It’s a lot of fun, I carry a lot of these in my car, and I’ve given them out last year when we did this program, and we’ll do it again this year, and have some good interaction with kids, it will be fun.”

So all those kids home on summer break, remember to be on your best behavior because there may just be a Slurpee in it for you.