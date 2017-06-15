The Sarasota–Manatee region tops a list of Florida’s best cities for young people to start their own business ventures. According to personal finance website, Moneyrates.com , while many younger professionals consider leaving southwest Florida, a new survey contends this is the place to be for young entrepreneurs.

The ratings scored high population growth rates, education attainment, young adult affluence and the business tax environment,but according to the herald tribune it didn’t consider factors like affordable housing and job opportunities, two often–discussed sore spots among the region’s millennials. By the way Charlotte County tied for seventh, one of the six Florida communities to make the top 10 list.