Schroeder–Manatee Ranch is offering to sell its Premier Sports Campus to Manatee County

In a letter to County Administrator Ed Hunzeker, SMR said it wants the campus to continue to operate “as a blend of a regional park and tourism generator for the greater area.” According to the herald tribune the offer was for $5.2 million, the amount it has invested in the construction of athletics facilities used for soccer, lacrosse and other tournaments.

Hunzeker said the property on State Road 70 is most likely worth in the “$20 million range.” The offer is being seen as a great opportunity by some commissioners, and an extensive county park at that location, which could eventually include the public aquatics center, would benefit not just residents of Lakewood Ranch but of Myakka City, Tara.