Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has made good on a campaign promise ,and asked the County Commission for more money so he can make more hires.

It’s his first budget request. County Administrator Ed Hunzeker had said that, of the 22 new positions Wells is seeking, the county can afford 10, but according to the herald tribune during a budget meeting Wednesday, Hunzeker held out some hope.

By the end of the month, Property Appraiser Charles Hackney is supposed to have determined how much the property tax base has grown in the past year, and if it’s greater than the 9 percent that Hunzeker used for the tentative $614.9 million budget presented to the commission, Hunzeker said, then commissioners may consider adding funding requests that he has not recommended — including Wells’ additional personnel.

Wells is asking for $2.6 million for new positions that include, a cold–case detective, two detectives to fight the opioid crisis, and an aide to investigate crimes against children.