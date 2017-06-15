SARASOTA — A 19 year old man is accused of stabbing his dog his death because he couldn’t bring himself to take it to the pound, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Aaron Cox of North Carolina was charged with animal cruelty and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to 4800 block of 20th Street West at around 4:01 a.m. this morning for a report of a suspicious person. A caller told dispatchers that the man asked him for a shovel so he could bury a dog he had just killed because he did not want to take it to the pound.

Deputies made contact with Cox at his brother’s house in on 19th St. West

Cox asked deputies if they were here about the dog and invited them into the backyard where the animal was found with several wounds to the neck and body.