Kevin Smith has returned to Sarasota and Ringling College of Art & Design to film a movie.

A year after saying he might make a movie in Sarasota during a visit, the “Clerks” director is shooting the horror movie “Killroy Was Here” in Sarasota in partnership with Ringling College and Semkhor Productions.

According to the Herald Tribune the film is both a monster movie and classic morality tale. Filming began Monday after two weeks of pre–production, and runs through this weekend, and shooting has taken place on Ringling Studios’ soundstages and locations including Longboat Key.