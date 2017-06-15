MANATEE- 15 nonprofit organizations on the Suncoast received a special gift.

They were under the impression they were coming together to discuss economic mobility within the community.

“So we thought it was just another time for us to come together and share what we are doing, and how we can partner with one another,” says Ashley Brown, President and CEO of The Women’s Resource Center.

But little did they know they were being tricked.

“And when they said look under the table. It was kind of an opera moment. It was great it was like you get a check, you get a check so it was awesome,” says Brown.

Bank of America market integration specialist Erik Vatter presented 140,000 t nonprofit organizations on the Suncoast. He says they wanted to do make the surprise memorable.

“We really wanted to have a moment today where everyone could come together and really see one the power of the community and also to give folks the opportunity to have a little fun smile and have a celebration as they made the announcement,” says Vatter.

Each of the organizations applied for a grant through bank of America and the money received will help them further their mission

“Bank of America is such a great supporter of our community and for all of these charities, so now we will be able to continue all of the good work that we are doing for children and families and adults. It’s just a heartwarming day and I’m just thrilled that they supported us, “says Diana Dill, Vice President of Development for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.