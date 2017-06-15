NORTH PORT — A Sarasota County Chick-Fil-A Manager was arrested, accused of exchanging sexual photos with one of his under-age employees.

Daniel Ott, of North Port, was charged with promoting sexual performance by a child, and distributing obscene material to a minor. The North Port Police Department said his estranged wife found him with the girl in his home in January, and reported it to officers.

They discovered that both Ott and the girl were sending nude photos to one another. Police said this had been going on for about four months.

Police say Ott was the manager at the Port Charlotte Chick-Fil-A at the time, and knew the girl was not an adult.