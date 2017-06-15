BRADENTON- On Tuesday around 8 pm, firefighters at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue One, took speedy response time to a whole new level.

They were at a structure fire across the street in less than a minute, possible setting a new record.

Six fire engines, one ladder truck, one ambulance and one ems supervisor were able to put out the flames in less than 30 minutes.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue inspector, Marc Massella says it all came down to quick thinking.

The property sustained approximately 250 thousand dollars in damages.

No injuries were reported but the vape supply story “Lightning Vapes” saw at least 50 thousand dollars go up in flames.