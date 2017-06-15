Tests taken by 249 advanced–placement English students at Manatee High School this school year will not count.

According to the Bradenton Herald the College Board canceled the scores because an unauthorized person was in the room. The district notified the families affected on Wednesday by letter and an automated phone call explaining the situation.

The tests, which are the culmination of a yearlong rigorous course, can give students college credit. According to the letter that went home to parents, students can retake the test on June 29 at Manatee High School.

Students who do not retake the test cannot earn college credit for the course, but they will still receive advanced placement credit for taking the class in their grade–point average.