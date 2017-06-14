SIESTA KEY – Three cars were involved in a crash in Siesta Key Wednesday evening.

Four adults were critically injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts.

The crash happened at the intersection of Higel St. and Faubel St.

Sarasota P.D. was encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

“Due to the fact that this takes up a large area of this part of the roadway, we do expect this area to be shut down for several hours,” Sarasota P.D. Communications Coordinator, Genevieve Judge, said. “So, because of that, we are asking drivers to use the south bridge if they do need to come out to Siesta Key. The north bridge will be closed for several hours while we continue our investigation.”

Patrol officers and fire personnel were on the scene.

Investigative traffic officers were also there, trying to determine what caused the crash.

Judge said determining the exact cause could take up to several days, or even weeks.

It is still early in the investigation, but Judge said police believe that speed was a factor in the crash.