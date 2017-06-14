SARASOTA – The Special Operations team from Sunday’s high-angle rescue was at Sarasota County Fire Station No. 1 Wednesday to talk about their rescue process.

“Station 1 crews had already been on-scene and they lowered down safety lines to a gentleman, who was on the scaffolding which had given way,” Special Ops. Firefighter Paul Zaller, said.

The construction worker was 14 stories off the ground.

“[We] came together with a game plan and decided we were going to have to send someone over the edge to assist the gentleman back up to safety,” Zaller said.

Zaller did not know it at the time, but he would be the one to go over the edge of the building and bring the worker to safety.

He used a Class III harness, which support’s a person’s entire body. It was a crucial piece of equipment, but making the victim comfortable was just as important.

“I told him my name and just started walking him through the process of what I was going to be doing,” Zaller said. “He knew every move I was going to make, what it was for, and just trying to keep him as calm as possible.”

The construction worker was not the only nervous one that day.

“Definitely, the heart was pumping; it was a little adrenaline rush going on, but it felt good once I got over the edge,” Zaller said. “I was pretty much just focused on my job, focused on the patient.”

They practice frequently for an event like this, so there were no surprises on Sunday, said Steven Rose, a Special Ops. Lieutenant.

“The culmination of all that training was that event,” Rose said. “So everyone knew exactly what their job was and what they had to do, and it was really nice to see everyone just kick into that training and move like they were supposed to.”

Communication during these rescues is vital, but with all of the practice this team gets, sometimes they do not even have to speak.

“We had some idea in training that if it ever came to a call, we wouldn’t have to talk much,” Special Ops. Firefighter & Paramedic, David Pressley, said. “It showed on this call tremendously, so it was very good.”

This rescue was something none of these men had ever experienced before, but you would never know it based on their performance.

“It went like a training event,” Special Ops. Lieutenant Jason Wilkins said. “It went like clockwork.”