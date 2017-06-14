SARASOTA COUNTY-A bookstore here on the Suncoast gives away all that it has in its last days.

Jan’s Paperbacks is in the process of closing shop located on 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road on Wednesday.

Owners Patrick and Leigh Spencer announced on a Facebook post that they would be giving away around 30,000 books.

Dozens of book enthusiasts from all over Florida showed up to grab their fair share of literature.

Patrick Spencer says this has been overwhelmingly positive experience.

“We committed to homeschooling our kids before we took over the bookstore, and it’s becoming where we had to choose one over the other. So we chose homeschooling the kids over running the bookstore,”says Spencer.

Moving on the Spencers will open a food truck called Shiny Gumbo which will serve Cajun style cuisine.