Punta Gorda Airport is giving SRQ a run for its money. The passenger count in May for the airport rose 11.3 percent to over 97,000. The herald tribune says, for the 12 months ending in May, the airport reported a count of 1,218,411 passengers, running neck and neck with Sarasota-Bradenton International, which reported 1,173,335 passengers through April. Punta Gorda Airport’s terminal recently underwent a major expansion that boosted the 16,000-square-foot space to roughly the size of a football field. The airport has found its niche with ultra-low-cost carrier, like Allegiant, who operate on a no-frills model that allows passengers to fly for minimal costs but bills them for such things as printing tickets and bringing carry-on bags.