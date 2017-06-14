MANATEE- Manatee County K9’s are now equipped with Narcan.

Naxolone known as Narcan is a drug used to treat victims of heroin and now the same kit can be used to treat dogs, giving handlers a piece of mind.

Manatee Count Sheriff’s Office, Dave Bristow says the Desoto Animal Clinic and the Hylon family have donated 9 Narcan kits for the K9 unit.

“We are extremely grateful, not only these donations but all the donations we have had in the last couple years. People are really stepping up and it does warm our heart,” says Bristow.

The entire K9 unit of Manatee County Sheriff’s office is now equipped with Narcan if needed. The next step is equipping each deputy.

“Right now the deputies don’t have Narcan. We are planning on doing it, just quite expensive. It’s a $134 dollars a kit for the K9 and roughly about the same when we get it for the deputies,” says Bristow.

Last year, a K9 was treated for a possible overdose after coming in contact with heroin.

“The K9 was rushed to the vet and was treated and everything was okay but that kind of opened our eyes to what could happen, the potential there for some dangerous situations involving these K9,” says Bristow.

The goal is for everyone to go home safely.

“You take man’s best friend and you go a little deeper beyond that, because they are not only a friend, but they are also a partner when they go to work. So imagine that you work with this K9 all day and then you take it home.”