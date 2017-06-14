Phillippi Creek and Mote Marine Laboratory released hundreds of tagged snook on Tuesday. Roughly 480 hatchery-raised juvenile snook were tagged and released into the creek to measure their health and survival over time in the diverse ecosystem. Phillippi Creek, is the largest freshwater creek in the area, and empties into Roberts bay and the Gulf Of Mexico. According to the herald tribune, Mote performed this experiment last fall within the same area. Mote scientists expect to see positive results, because the vegetation that runs along the shoreline of the creek helps improve the population and health of the fish.