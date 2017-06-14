ALEXANDRIA, VA.- Congressman Steve Scalise and at least three others were shot when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia early Wednesday morning.

The gunman is identified as James Hodgkinson, of Illinois.

Senator Jeff Flake said “dozens and dozens of shots” were fired during the attack.

“We were doing batting practice and all of a sudden we heard shots and it was clear pretty quickly that there was a shooter there with a high-powered rifle. And we, many of us dove in the dugout,” Flake said.

Scalise, the House Majority Whip, was shot in the hip. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The gunman was also wounded and is in police custody.

“I don’t know if any specific members were targeted but it’s hard to imagine he didn’t know what he was doing,” Flake said.



