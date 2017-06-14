The father of a hit-and-run victim says he is outraged at how the Sarasota Police Department handled his daughter’s accident.

On May 19, David Macci sent an email to Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie outlining his frustrations

On May 7th his daughter Jennifer Manus was involved in an accident but he says the SPD did not start their investigation until May 23rd- 16 days later.

Then on June 1st, according to the Herald Tribune, despite physical evidence, police closed the investigation reclassifying the case as “inactive” after the suspect refused to cooperate with the investigating officer.

The paper says unless legal experts can determine who was actually driving at the time of the hit-and-run accident, merely finding the suspect vehicle is often not enough to prove the case.

Manus’ injuries were substantial but not life-threatening but she missed weeks of work.

Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge says the case will likely remain closed unless new information surfaces.